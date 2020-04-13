A New Ipswich selectman and his wife, the town’s recreation director, are facing criminal charges after they both are accused of lying to police about a car crash.
Shawn Talbot, 42, and his wife, Nichole Talbot, 40, totaled their 2019 Ford F-250 pickup truck while driving too fast in the wrong direction on a one-way street, according to police.
Police were called to the accident a little after 10 p.m. Thursday and found the truck rolled over onto its roof, according to a statement from New Ipswich Police Lt. Michael Abel.
“The investigation indicated that speed was likely a factor in the crash and the vehicle was being operated recklessly,” Abel wrote.
Nichole Talbot initially told police that she was the driver during the crash, but later recanted and told officers that Shawn Talbot was the driver, according to Abel. Shawn Talbot does not have a valid driver's license, Abel reports.
The couple was arrested and charged on Saturday, according to Abel.
Shawn Talbot is charged with driving without a license, reckless driving, making a false report to law enforcement, making a false report of an accident, disobeying an officer, obstructing government administration and one-way roadways, all misdemeanors.
Nichole Talbot is charged with misdemeanors of making a false report to law enforcement, allowing an improper person to drive, making a false report of an accident, and obstructing government administration.
Shawn Talbot, who also volunteers for the town’s Recreation Department, was elected to the board of selectmen this year. He is also a board member for the Souhegan Valley Ambulance Service.
He did not respond to requests for comment on Monday.
Nichole Talbot is paid a $7,000 a year stipend by the town for her work as recreation director. She did not respond to a request for comment. Select board Chairman David Lage also declined to comment on the matter.
The couple is due to be arraigned on May 11 in the 8th Circuit Court, District Division, in Jaffrey.