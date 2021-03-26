James Crawford, the Alstead man already charged with felonies for the alleged beating and rape of a teen, is now facing 25 years to life in prison on charges he also sexually assaulted a different child, according to new court filings.
“This victim was under the age of 13 for all of the abuse,” Assistant Cheshire County Attorney Keith Clouatre said.
New indictments against Crawford were made public on Friday and charge him with engaging in a pattern of aggravated felonious sexual assault against the child for a period of six years, starting in 2014 and ending in January of 2020 when he was arrested for abusing the teen, according to court records.
Crawford has a history of convictions for violent crimes, and served jail time in 2016 for a domestic violence conviction, according to court records. His case is currently pending trial as Judge David Ruoff has ordered a competency evaluation.
Crawford initially tried to represent himself in court, but was later represented by Richard Guerriero, before Guerriero left the case. He was next represented by Lisa Wellman-Ally, but fired her earlier this year. Wellman-Ally raised concerns about Crawford’s competency in her motion to leave the case.
According to Wellman-Ally, Crawford is obsessed with blaming other people for his charges, and the stress of representing himself at trial might be a breaking point.
“It is evident that the Defendant does not have a rational ability to defend against the charges. The Defendant is so focused on what others have done to him in the past, that he cannot realistically view the facts in this matter or develop a legal defense to same,” Wellman-Ally wrote.
The competency evaluation hearing is set for May.
Crawford was arrested, along with his girlfriend, Jennifer Ritchie, 38, after the couple fled in their car from police who were moving in to make an arrest in the abuse case involving the teen. Ritchie is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, witness tampering, hindering apprehension or prosecution, and motor vehicle charges.
Crawford ended up running into the woods in Alstead, kicking off a large-scale search for the next six hours. He was eventually caught when a police K-9 tracked him down, according to court records.
The investigation started in May of 2019, when the first alleged victim ran bloodied and naked from the Alstead house where Crawford had been allegedly violently sexually assaulting her. The victim stayed in the woods wearing a tarp until a Good Samaritan found her and brought her to help, according to court records.
Crawford and Ritchie then tried to get the victim to make false statements about what happened to investigators, according to court records.
Ritchie’s case is pending trial. Both Ritchie and Crawford are ordered held without bail.