LOWELL, Massachusetts — A conclusion appears near in the case against Kevin Garneau, the Lowell police officer of nearly two decades charged in 2019 with allegedly raping a homeless teen while he was assigned to work with the city's homeless population.

Garneau, along with his attorney, Robert Normandin, and Middlesex Assistant District Attorney Thomas Brant appeared in Middlesex Superior Court on Thursday, where it was revealed the case's trial will begin with jury impanelment on Aug. 28.