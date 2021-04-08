A Newmarket firefighter has been placed on leave after he was charged in a sexual assault case allegedly involving a teenage victim. 

Joshua Gilbert, 42, of Newmarket, faces one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault alleging a pattern of assaults that occurred between June 1, 2013 and June 30, 2017, according to Rockingham Deputy County Attorney Melissa Fales. 
 
The alleged female victim was between the ages of 15 and 19 at the time of assault, Fales said.   
 
Gilbert turned himself in to the Stratham Police Department on April 1 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.    
 
Newmarket Town Manager Steve Fournier confirmed that Gilbert is a Newmarket firefighter and that he has been placed on leave pending an internal investigation. 
 
Stratham Police Chief Anthony King said the case was investigated by Stratham Police as a courtesy to the Newmarket Police Department because of Newmarket’s internal investigation.
 
King said the case is still under investigation and is being prosecuted by the Rockingham County Attorney’s Office.   
 
Fales said additional charges could be filed by her office.   
 
Gilbert is free on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on May 6 at Rockingham County Superior Court.
 
Thursday, April 08, 2021