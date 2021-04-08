A Newmarket firefighter has been placed on leave after he was charged in a sexual assault case allegedly involving a teenage victim.
Newmarket firefighter on leave after arrest in sex assault case
Joshua Gilbert, 42, of Newmarket, faces one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault alleging a pattern of assaults that occurred between June 1, 2013 and June 30, 2017, according to Rockingham Deputy County Attorney Melissa Fales.
The alleged female victim was between the ages of 15 and 19 at the time of assault, Fales said.
Gilbert turned himself in to the Stratham Police Department on April 1 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Newmarket Town Manager Steve Fournier confirmed that Gilbert is a Newmarket firefighter and that he has been placed on leave pending an internal investigation.
Stratham Police Chief Anthony King said the case was investigated by Stratham Police as a courtesy to the Newmarket Police Department because of Newmarket’s internal investigation.
King said the case is still under investigation and is being prosecuted by the Rockingham County Attorney’s Office.
Fales said additional charges could be filed by her office.
Gilbert is free on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on May 6 at Rockingham County Superior Court.
Jason Schreiber
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Thursday, April 08, 2021
Whenever women on Northeastern University's track and field team walked up to the starting line during practices or competitions, prosecutors said, coach Steve Waithe had a request: To turn over their cellphones.
Most Popular
Articles
- Kensington family saddened as largest sugar maple in U.S. will soon come down
- 10-digit dialing will soon be required for all calls in the 603
- CDC: NH resident among 19 sickened in salmonella outbreak linked to wild songbirds
- Body of Wakefield man missing for over four months found
- Skier rescued after sliding 1,000 ft. down side of Mt. Washington
- Driver accused of causing gas tanker crash pulls out of plea deal
- 208 more apartments proposed for entrance to Merrimack Premium Outlets
- Pembroke track and field coach fired for not allowing team to wear masks
- Judge refuses to scrap New Hampshire’s vaccine equity plan
- NH hotel operator sues for claims related to COVID-19