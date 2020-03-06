A Newport man is facing charges that he killed a cat after months of regular torture.
Joshua Lee Munsey, 35, of 33 Whipple Road is facing trial next month in the Sullivan Superior Court in Newport on one count of animal cruelty for the death of the cat, Cricket, according to court records.
Newport Police Lt. Charles Rataj states in his affidavit that the cat was found by police tied up in a noose. Officers went to the home to help Munsey's wife collect her things after the woman had been found hiding from her husband in her car on the night of Oct. 6, afraid of Munsey’s alleged physical abuse, Rataj states.
The woman told Newport Police Officer Alexander Marvin that Munsey beat her and made threats to kill her, according to Rataj's affidavit.
When questioned by police, Munsey denied the accusations of abuse. Munsey was arrested that night on domestic violence charges, according to Rataj.
The woman left town with her children, and disclosed more details of Munsey’s alleged abuse of her and one of the children, according to Rataj’s affidavit. Munsey was released after he was booked, and police brought him to the apartment so that he could collect his things, Rataj reports, before he was taken to the homeless shelter in Claremont.
Marvin then went with the woman to the Whipple Road apartment so that she could collect her things, and that is when they found the cat in a noose. The cat belonged to the child that the woman told police Munsey was also abusing, according to Rataj’s report.
The cat was bloodied and appeared to have a fractured jaw, Rataj reports. The woman told police that Munsey abused the cat on a regular basis, putting it in the noose made out of a belt and “slamming” it against the stove in the kitchen, according to Rataj. There was blood on the side of the stove where Munsey allegedly hit the cat, and a dent, according to Rataj. The woman told police Munsey forced her to clean up the blood that the cat abuse left, Rataj reports. She also told police that Munsey would hit her and the child with the same belt he used for the cat’s noose.
Rataj writes in his affidavit that the cat was euthanized after being examined by a veterinarian. The 7-month-old cat’s hip was broken and the animal suffered many other injuries from the abuse, according to the affidavit. Rataj states that Munsey’s abuse led to the cat’s death.