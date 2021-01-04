A Newport man is facing 11 counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault after he allegedly raped a woman he met through a dating app, according to court records.
Police say Shaun Berge, 42, met the alleged victim, 29, through the dating app Meet Me. The woman went to police on Dec. 19 to report that in the week and a half she had known Berge, he had sexually assaulted her several times despite her telling him to stop, according to the affidavit filed in court.
Berge reportedly told the woman that he was addicted to sex and that he would “take what’s his” if she did not give consent, according to the affidavit.
Newport Police Set. Stephen Lee was given permission by the victim to use her cell phone to engage Berge in a Facebook conversation while posing as the alleged victim, according to the affidavit. During the course of the communication between Berge and Lee posing as the victim, Berge admitted to assaulting the woman, according to the affidavit.
“I said I was sorry, what else do you want me to say,” Berge wrote. “I admit I was in the wrong.”
Berge blamed the woman for not enjoying the assaults. He also made repeated threats during the conversation to end his life if police were called, according to the affidavit.
“I am going to make sure my Christmas present to the world is me dead,” Berge wrote.
Police found Berge at the Hilltop Motel in Newport on Dec. 20 and placed him under arrest, according to Lee’s affidavit. He was arranged Monday in the Sullivan County Superior Court where he was additionally charged with three counts of second degree assault.