A Newton man accused of brandishing a gun in front of two teenage girls and firing into the ceiling of his home told investigators that it was an accident, police said.
Sequoyah Couture, 22, of 103B North Main St., waived his arraignment Wednesday in Rockingham County Superior Court on felony charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon following his arrest Tuesday afternoon.
The charges accuse Couture of engaging in conduct that may have placed his 16-year-old girlfriend and her 17-year-old friend in danger of serious bodily injury when he allegedly displayed the gun, threatened to use it, and then fired at the ceiling.
According to an affidavit, Newton police officer Scott LaValley responded to the area of Couture’s residence just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a report of shots fired.
LaValley wrote that he initially staged at North Main Street and New Boston Road and met up with the teenage girls who had left the residence in their car.
The girls told police that they drove to Couture’s home to retrieve some belongings and that while they were there he became upset.
“I noticed both girls to be trembling uncontrollably as they spoke (to) me,” LaValley wrote.
The girls told police that they were not injured during the incident.
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Major Chris Bashaw had said Tuesday that the initial report given to police alleged that someone had fired upon a vehicle that had pulled into the driveway.
While interviewing the teens, LaValley’s affidavit said they reported that Couture had “brandished a firearm and held the gun out as he threatened that if they left he ‘would shoot.’ The parties told me that when they went to leave. he discharged the firearm into the ceiling.”
Couture eventually surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.
When questioned in the police cruiser, LaValley said Couture admitted that he had “fired the gun into the ceiling on accident...”
Couture was brought to Exeter Hospital for an evaluation and later transported to the Rockingham County jail.