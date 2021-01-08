A Newton mother whose convictions for injuring her baby in a “tug-of-war” were twice overturned by the state Supreme Court pleaded guilty Friday to a second-degree assault charge.
Christine Tumulty, 41, was given a 6- to 12-year suspended prison sentence as part of a negotiated plea deal during a virtual sentencing hearing in Rockingham County Superior Court.
She admitted to fracturing her then 5-week-old baby’s right tibia during the 2013 assault that prosecutors said occurred during a “tug-of-war” with Alan Rockwood, who was described as her boyfriend at the time. He pleaded guilty to second-degree assault charges and is serving 8 to 16 years in prison.
Tumulty, who could have faced the possibility of 10 to 30 years in prison, has been in and out of court for years as the Rockingham County Attorney’s Office pursued the infant assault case that authorities said left the baby with broken bones and hemorrhaging in both eyes.
A jury first convicted her of assaulting the baby in 2015. At that time, she was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison, but the case was eventually overturned by the New Hampshire Supreme Court over issues related to testimony that wasn’t allowed at trial.
County prosecutors later refiled charges.
Following a second trial in 2017, Tumulty was convicted again and sentenced to 9 to 18 years in prison. That conviction was overturned for a second time based on ineffective assistance of counsel, according to Deputy County Attorney Melissa Fales.
Prosecutors brought the second-degree assault charge again and reached the plea agreement that resulted in the suspended prison time, but it also gave Tumulty credit for 1,420 days of pretrial confinement.
The agreement requires that she complete a parenting and anger management program, which defense attorney Caroline Brown said she had already completed while in prison.
Tumulty is not allowed to have contact with her daughter, with the exception of correspondence through the mail that’s consistent with family court orders.
Fales said the negotiated resolution will likely avoid any appeals and she hopes it will bring some closure for the young victim and her family.
“The conduct that led to this conviction is heart-wrenching and egregious, and is something no child should ever endure. Given the procedural history of this case, I am satisfied that we were able to reach a final resolution in the case,” she said after the sentencing.
Judge Marguerite Wageling offered some words of encouragement to Tumulty after accepting the plea deal, saying she looked better than other times when she’s seen her in court.
“I’m really glad that you’re working hard to take care of yourself, so please keep it up,” she said.