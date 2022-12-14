New Hampshire’s attorney general has joined his counterparts across the nation in backing a federal proposal designed to protect consumers from scam text messages.
In a statement, AG John Formella said he supports “sensible” regulations similar to those in place to address illegal robocalls.
A proposal by the Federal Communications Commission would require mobile wireless providers to block unlawful text messages at the network level if they originate from fraudulent numbers. The agency also proposes blocking such text messages to numbers on a Do Not Originate list.
“In response to increasing enforcement and regulation of voice service providers to stop illegal robocalls, bad actors appear to be shifting tactics to scam text messages,” Formella said in the statement.
He noted that scam text messages sometimes include links to “phishing” websites that appear identical to the website of a legitimate company, “thus tricking the consumer to unwittingly provide personal and financial information.”
In 2021, the FCC received more than 15,000 consumer complaints about unwanted texts. The previous year, scammers stole more than $86 million through fraud carried out using scam text messages, according to the AG’s office.
A coalition of 51 state attorneys general also is asking the FCC to push the wireless industry to develop call authentication technology for text messages. That would help consumers know if they texts they receive are from scammers, and would help law enforcement investigate the origin of texting scams, the statement said.