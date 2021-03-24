CONCORD -- The man who entered into a fatal shootout with a New Hampshire State Police trooper two days before Christmas was a convicted felon who used a modified AK-47 and high-capacity magazine clips in the gun battle, authorities said Wednesday.
Mark R. Clermont, 45, was shot and killed in the night-time shootout with Trooper Matthew Merrill in Dalton, according to a press briefing and 47-page report released today by Acting Attorney General Jane Young.
Young ruled the shooting justified under New Hampshire law.
At least 30 rounds were exchanged between Merrill and Clermont, with Clermont initiating the gunfire when he and the trooper struggled on the ground outside a home in Dalton, a town of about 1,000 in the North Country just north of Whitefield.
Associate Attorney General Jeff Strelzin said Clermont was a convicted felon who was not supposed to own firearms. Yet when he fled a traffic stop on Dec. 23 he had a pistol in a holster, he was wearing a ballistic vest, and beside him was a black bag with the AK-47. Serial numbers were removed from the weapon, and its stock was removed, which made it easier to carry around.
Strelzin said authorities have not determined how Clermont, as a convicted felon, obtained the weapons.
Family members and friends said Clermont was an intelligent and easygoing person who had turned paranoid and believed federal agents and aliens were out to get him. He also had started using methamphetamine and told friends he would not go back to prison if caught driving without a license.
A trooper for nine years, Merrill was struck twice in the gun battle -- in the abdomen just below his bullet proof vest and in his foot. He is still recovering from his injuries but plans to eventually return to police work, Strelzin said.
In a statement issued Wednesday, state police Col. Nathan Noyes said Merrill acted honorable and heroically in the face of incredible danger and his health improves daily.
"I extend my condolences to anyone affected by this heartbreaking event," the statement reads. "Whenever there is loss of life, regardless of the circumstances, it is a tragedy for family and friends."
He said the Merrill family and state police expressed thanks for the support extended to the Merrills after the shooting.