The Attorney General is warning New Hampshire consumers about internet pet sale scams.
The scams involve a website that appears legitimate and offers purebred puppies and kittens for sale at a low price. The website says the animals need to be shipped and don’t provide an option for in-person pickup, according to a news release.
Some examples of breeds include Bernese Mountain dogs, Pomeranians and Maine coon cats.
Scammers will typically insist the consumer pay for the animals and the additional fees using a money transfer service such as Zelle or with gift cards. The most common justifications for the additional payments include specific requirements of the shipping airline (such as a temperature controlled crate), the cost of shipping insurance and additional paperwork or shots.
Consumers never receive the pets they paid for. Victims of the scam are at high risk of losing their money because most of these scammers are located overseas, according to the release.
Attorney General MacDonald offers the following advice to avoid falling victim to this scam:
• Avoid buying a pet online unless you are using an established rescue group.
• Be suspicious of any long-distance breeder who will need to ship the animal to you.
• Be extra cautious when buying a rare or expensive breed being sold at a discount price. If the price appears too good to be true, it is likely a scam.
• Consumers should never transfer or wire money to people they do not know. Legitimate breeders will never ask for payment by gift card.
• Be on the lookout for emails or messages containing misspellings or grammatical errors.
• Ask to speak to the seller over the phone. Ask detailed questions and thoroughly verify a seller before deciding to purchase a pet. If possible, ask for references that can verify the legitimacy of the breeder and contact those references.
If you or someone you know has fallen victim to this scam, report it to your local police department and the Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau of the Attorney General’s Office. You can file a complaint at: bit.ly/318oVYW or by calling the Consumer Hotline at (603) 271-3641.