Scams associated with coronavirus appear nowhere close to abating.
“In recent weeks, scammers have used the uncertainty and isolation brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic to attempt to obtain personal identifying information and assets of aging adults across the country,” warned New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald in a statement.
MacDonald’s office issued a list of some of the scams currently aimed at aging adults, along with recommendations for what to do if a scammer contacts you.
Social Security scam
Scammers claiming to be from the Social Security Administration call a recipient and claim that because of the closing of SSA offices, the recipient’s benefits will be interrupted unless he or she provides personal identifying information, such as a Social Security or bank account number. The SSA will not call a recipient unexpectedly and ask for personal information over the telephone. If you receive a call like this, hang up and report it to the SSA at https://oig.ssa.gov/
Medical scams
Scammers are calling aging adults pretending to be a family member (often a grandchild) and claiming they are in need of money to treat COVID-19 symptoms. Sometimes, the caller will ask the aging adult to send gift cards or cash for payment.
“These types of calls are called ‘grandparent scams,’” McDonald said in a statement. “They can be frightening and distressing. If you receive a call like this, you should hang up immediately.”
Scammers also are contacting people by telephone, e-mail and sometimes in person, offering COVID-19 home test kits, medicines or vaccinations. Currently, no vaccines, pills, potions, lotions, medications or other prescription or over-the-counter products are available to treat or cure the disease.
Stimulus scams
With many aging adults set to receive stimulus payments from the federal government, scammers are calling, texting and e-mailing aging adults claiming to work for federal agencies, such as the Internal Revenue Service, asking for the aging adult’s personal identifying information before stimulus payment disbursement. The AG’s office said no federal agency is going to call, text or e-mail requesting Social Security, banking or any other personal identifying information.
Fake charities
Scammers are contacting aging adults claiming to be from reputable charities or fictitious charitable organizations, seeking donations for a variety of causes related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of these scammers request payment in the form of gift cards or electronic currency, such as bitcoin.
For more information about scams and how to protect yourself, visit: www.doj.nh.gov/covid-19-scams and www.consumer.ftc.gov.
Anyone receiving suspected scam communications related to COVID-19 is asked to report them to the New Hampshire Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-468-4454 or email DOJ-CPB@doj.nh.gov, and visit the website at www.doj.nh.gov/consumer/complaints.