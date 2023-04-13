A Hillsborough County jury took about two hours to exonerate the newly named editor of the New Hampshire Bar News of two sexual assault charges involving his niece from a former marriage.
The woman, now 19, stood up after the verdicts were announced and shouted "I hope you all burn in .... hell," according to defense attorney Robin Melone.
"This case should never have been filed," Melone said. "The end speaks very loudly. The jury heard three days of evidence and brought back a verdict in under two hours."
Testimony in the trial wrapped up Thursday when Manchester resident Thomas Jarvis, 45, took the stand and denied ever touching the girl inappropriately in 2010 when she was 6 and then in 2016 when she was 12.
The years-old allegations surfaced during a messy divorce between Jarvis and his wife of 20 years, who was the girl's aunt by blood.
An email sent by the niece to Jarvis uses the word “blackmail” and warned she will be the first one to go to court “and it won’t be pretty.”
But prosecutors said the blackmail defense made no sense because Jarvis ended up getting everything he wanted in the divorce -- a share of his wife’s IRA and half the value of the Manchester house.
“He violated the trust the family placed in him,” said Hillsborough County prosecutor Laura Delcamp.
In the March 15 issue, the Bar News announced that Jarvis, who had worked at the monthly publication for six years, had been promoted to editor. The position had been vacant for several months.
The publication reports on inside legal news such as Supreme Court rules for lawyers and judges, new hires and resignations, bar leadership and educational matters for lawyers.
The executive director of the New Hampshire Bar, George Moore, said Thursday that he was unaware of the trial, and Jarvis was on leave for a family emergency.
“That’s news to me,” said Moore, who described Jarvis as a solid employee and talented writer.
Melone said she hopes Jarvis can return to his job.
"I am hopeful that of all employers, the Bar Association will recognize the significance of the presumption of innocence and especially the jury verdict in this case," the defense lawyer said.
Jarvis faced a charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault and felonious sexual assault.
While testifying, Jarvis’ voice broke several times when speaking about his marriage, his hopes to repair it and its demise. He was close to his wife's brother, who was the girl's father and had to raise the girl alone after the mother abandoned the family.
Jarvis said his wife brought his niece to Jarvis family gatherings to celebrate American holidays such as Thanksgiving. (Her family is from Bosnia.)
He said he watched the girl after school for a few hours one year when he and his wife lived in Goffstown. That's when the first incident is alleged to have occurred.
“I was the only one left to watch her,” he said. But he denied any of the allegations.
Jarvis filed for divorce in mid-October 2021, and the allegations came up in text message exchanges a week later with his wife.
“I’m not going to give in to your bullying and blackmail,” he responded. A month earlier, they had fought over how the proceeds of sale of the family home should be divided.
The niece and her father reported the assaults to police in mid-November 2021.
Delcamp said a blackmail story doesn’t make sense. The girl would conjure up more serious allegations, such as forced intercourse, if she were making it up.
“She could have made up this grandiose lie, but she didn’t,” Delcamp said.