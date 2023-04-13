Tom Jarvis
Buy Now

Manchester resident confers with lawyer Robin Melone at Hillsborough County Superior Court.

 Mark Hayward / Union Leader

A Hillsborough County jury took about two hours to exonerate the newly named editor of the New Hampshire Bar News of two sexual assault charges involving his niece from a former marriage.

The woman, now 19, stood up after the verdicts were announced and shouted "I hope you all burn in .... hell," according to defense attorney Robin Melone.