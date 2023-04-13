A Hillsborough County jury will decide whether the newly named editor of the New Hampshire Bar News sexually molested his niece while caring for her after school years ago.
Testimony in the three-day trial wrapped up Thursday when Manchester-resident Thomas Jarvis, 45, took the stand and denied ever touching the girl inappropriately in 2010 when she was 6 and then in 2016 when she was 12.
Defense lawyer Robin Melone focused on how the years-old allegations surfaced during a messy divorce between Jarvis and his wife of 20 years.
An email sent by the alleged victim to Jarvis uses the word “blackmail” and warned she will be the first one to go to court “and it won’t be pretty.”
"Where this is coming from, I can't tell you," Melone told the jury, "but I can tell you what didn't happen."
Prosecutors said the blackmail defense makes no sense because Jarvis ended up getting everything he wanted in the divorce -- a share of his wife’s IRA and half the value of the Manchester house.
“He violated the trust the family placed in him,” said Hillsborough County prosecutor Laura Delcamp.
In the March 15 issue, the Bar News announced that Jarvis, who had worked at the monthly publication for six years, had been promoted to editor. The position had been vacant for several months.
The publication reports on inside legal news such as Supreme Court rules for lawyers and judges, new hires and resignations, bar leadership and educational matters for lawyers.
"I had been running my own freelance writing, editing, and proofreading business for about 11 years and needed to get out of the house (I worked from home before it was cool)," Jarvis wrote in the March 15 edition announcing his promotion.
The executive director of the New Hampshire Bar, George Moore, said Thursday that he was unaware of the trial, and Jarvis was on leave for a family emergency.
“That’s news to me,” said Moore, who described Jarvis as a solid employee and talented writer.
Jarvis faces a charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault and felonious sexual assault.
While testifying, Jarvis’ voice broke several times when speaking about his marriage, his hopes to repair it and its demise. He was close to his wife's brother, who was the girl's father and had to raise the girl alone after the mother abandoned the family.
Jarvis said his wife's brother brought his niece to Jarvis family gatherings to celebrate American holidays such as Thanksgiving. (Her family is from Bosnia.)
He said he watched the girl after school for a few hours one year when he and his wife lived in Goffstown. That's when the first incident is alleged to have occurred.
“I was the only one left to watch her,” he said. But he denied any of the allegations.
Jarvis filed for divorce in mid-October 2021, and the allegations came up in text message exchanges a week later with his wife.
“I’m not going to give in to your bullying and blackmail,” he responded. A month earlier, they had fought over how the proceeds of sale of the family home should be divided.
The niece and her father reported the assaults to police in mid-November 2021.
Delcamp said a blackmail story doesn’t make sense. The girl would conjure up more serious allegations, such as forced intercourse, if she were making it up.
“She could have made up this grandiose lie, but she didn’t,” Delcamp said.