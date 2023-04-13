Tom Jarvis
Buy Now

Manchester resident confers with lawyer Robin Melone at Hillsborough County Superior Court.

 Mark Hayward / Union Leader

A Hillsborough County jury will decide whether the newly named editor of the New Hampshire Bar News sexually molested his niece while caring for her after school years ago.

Testimony in the three-day trial wrapped up Thursday when Manchester-resident Thomas Jarvis, 45, took the stand and denied ever touching the girl inappropriately in 2010 when she was 6 and then in 2016 when she was 12.