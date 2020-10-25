Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the state of New Hampshire has sent out 97 checks totaling $298,000 for those who fraudulently made unemployment claims, according to state officials.
The Department of Employment Security fraud team uncovered and blocked another 6,780 fraudulent claims, which means it has stopped 98.5% of the fraud attempts the state knows about.
“We never want to see a single fraudulent claim. I do think when the state-by-state numbers come out, it’s going to put New Hampshire in a very good place,” Employment Security Deputy Commissioner Richard Lavers said during an interview.
State officials wanted to remind anyone who has filed for unemployment now or in the past to check their own accounts because the extent and sophistication of these fraud schemes has significantly grown.
“While I was on a bike ride, a good friend of mine, a doctor, approached me and said, ‘Hey they tried filing a claim in my name,’” Lavers said.
“These schemes are highly detailed and these bad actors are getting more and more aggressive.”
Gov. Chris Sununu said DES recently got calls from residents who reported people were posing as being from the agency. The caller warns the person has been overpaid jobless benefits and asks for credit card information so the state can get repaid.
“We want folks to understand how this is happening and what they can do to protect themselves,” Sununu said last Thursday. “Please keep an eye out and make sure the department is made aware of any of these threats. Employment Security would never ask for credit card information over the phone and it wouldn’t send text messages.”
Lavers said some of these scam artists have even called DES offices to ask the “status” of their fraudulent claim.
“As soon as our people ask a few questions, they hang up and we’re usually not able to trace the call. That’s pretty brazen,” Lavers said. “It’s a constant battle; it really is a credit to our people who do a phenomenal job because this is tedious, labor-intensive work.”
Fraud payments to ‘ghosts’
Despite the help of the Secret Service, FBI and financial institutions, New Hampshire is unlikely to recoup these bogus claims, he said.
“Unfortunately with a lot of this type of fraud, you do end up chasing ghosts,” Lavers said.
“The money goes from bank to bank to bank and suddenly it disappears offshore.”
State unemployment programs across the country have been hit by these fraud schemes, with bad actors hoping to blend into the sea of unemployment claims after the global pandemic.
In the past seven months, New Hampshire has paid out $1.4 billion in benefits, or more than it paid out during the entire past decade, Lavers said.
The state of Washington this year paid out $650 million in fraudulent claims that resulted from ID theft; banks did help the state recover some of that.
Both the states of Maine and Massachusetts briefly shut down their unemployment programs to reset them after widespread fraud attempts.
Last July, Massachusetts officials said more than 58,000 fraud claims totaling $158 million had been made in that state.
Fox 25 in Boston recently reported fraudsters were targeting “possibly thousands” of public employees, using their names to claim jobless benefits.
In Maine, state authorities in a single week canceled up to 12,000 claims they suspected of being fraudulent.
Last July, Maine officials said they had received more than 21,000 reports of unemployment imposter fraud.
Big business hacks
Lavers said fraudsters obtained detailed information about individuals not by hacking into the unemployment system, but from any of the massive hacks of consumer accounts in the past decade such as Capitol One, Quest Diagnostics and Zynga in 2019.
The stolen info is used to file for unemployment.
“The quality of the information is pretty detailed. They not only have your name, Social Security number, address, telephone, a lot of times they know your work history,” Lavers said.
Another strategy is to hack into someone’s computer and find a file the person created online to obtain legitimate NH unemployment benefits.
The hacker then changes that person’s “preferences,” Lavers said.
In many cases, the scammer simply changes the bank information so all future jobless benefit checks go right into the scammer’s bank account.
“This is why we ask people to frequently check their customer accounts even if they no longer are collecting unemployment,” Lavers said.
If anyone’s preferences are changed, the state automatically sends the person collecting benefits an email and a letter to make certain the change is legitimate.
“We ask everyone to take that minute to open that email or letter from us because it can save them and us,” Lavers said.
The state is now delaying payment for a week when preference changes are made to give the state enough time to detect and block fraud, Lavers said.
“Mike Burke, the director of our jurisdiction unit, came up with this idea and I think other states in New England are going to follow suit on it,” Lavers said.
“If the change is legitimate, the person filing the claim can obviously reach out to us right away and we can resolve it.”
The state recently received a $1.2 million federal grant to upgrade technology that can more automatically kick out suspected fraudulent claims.