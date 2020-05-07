A New Hampshire couple was arrested in Tennessee Thursday, with three girls who had been reported missing after a custody dispute.
Michael Williams, 32, and Kaitlyn Lee, 27, formerly of Tamworth were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Tennessee. Marshals also found the three girls, who had been reported missing in October 2018. They are now 12, 9 and 3.
All three are Lee's daughters, said Deputy U.S. Marshal, Brandon Wilson, of the District of New Hampshire. Williams is the father of one of the girls.
Another relative of the three children was granted custody in October 2018, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals' Service.
Marshals said Williams and Lee left New Hampshire with the three girls, and warrants were issued for Williams' and Lee's arrest.
"The leads in this case spanned the eastern half of the United States and beyond, with each lead requiring countless hours of investigation," a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service stated.
After a year and a half of searching, Williams and Lee were arrested Thursday in a house on a country road in Dellrose, Tenn.
The three children were in the house with Lee and Williams. The Tennessee Department of Children's Services is caring for them, until they can be returned to their legal guardian.
Williams and Lee are being held in the Lincoln County, Tenn., jail, and were charged as fugitives from justice. They will eventually return to New Hampshire to face other charges in Carroll County.
Williams has been indicted by a Carroll County grand jury on charges of perjury, interference with custody, breach of bail, obstruction of government administration, criminal threatening with a weapon and resisting arrest. The same grand jury indicted Lee on a charge of perjury.