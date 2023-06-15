Two New Hampshire sisters say they were horrified to learn their father’s remains were stolen and sold as part of a gruesome scheme allegedly involving a Goffstown couple.
Six people have been accused of selling and mailing body parts stolen from the Harvard Medical School’s morgue, federal prosecutors allege in court documents.
The grotesque operation allegedly operated from 2018 through 2022, according to a complaint filed in federal court in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where one of the defendants lives.
Federal prosecutors accuse Cedric Lodge, 55, of Goffstown, the former manager of the Harvard Medical School’s morgue, of letting buyers come into the morgue to pick out body parts they wanted to buy. He would steal parts of donated cadavers like brains, skin and bones, bring them to his home and ship them to buyers through the U.S. Postal Service, prosecutors said.
Lodge worked in the morgue as part of the Anatomical Gift Program until Harvard Medical School terminated his employment on May 6, school officials said Wednesday.
Paula Peltonovich of Newton and Darlene Lynch of Plaistow say when their dad, Nick Pichowicz, 87, died in November 2019, they donated his body to Harvard Medical School. They did the same when their mom, Joan Pichowicz, died this past March.
Peltonovich told several Boston media outlets she received a call Wednesday from Harvard reporting that pieces of their father’s remains likely were sold as part of the trafficking scheme
"I can't believe that," Peltonovich told a Boston media outlet. "Like what eyes? I mean skin? It's just disgusting. I don't even know; I don't want to know."
"I literally wanted to throw up," Lynch said.
Attempts by the Union Leader to reach Peltonovich and Lynch on Thursday were unsuccessful.
Peltonovich said her family is trying to retrieve her mom’s remains from Harvard Medical School.
“We want her back,” Peltonovich told a Boston television station.
According to obituaries available online, Nick and Joan Pichowicz were married 66 years and were both public servants — Nick was a part-time police officer in Plaistow and a deputy sheriff in Rockingham County, and Joan was a police officer in Plaistow in the 1970s and 1980s.
“Who could do something like that? What kind of person? No respect at all for the family,” Peltonovich told a Boston media outlet. "I just feel bad for everybody that is victimized with this. It's just not right. They need to pay.”
Also named in the federal indictment announced Wednesday were Lodge’s wife, Denise Lodge, 63; Katrina Maclean, 44, owner of a store called Kat’s Creepy Creations in Peabody, Mass.; Mathew Lampi, 52, of East Bethel, Minnesota; and Joshua Taylor of West Lawn, Pennsylvania.
All five were indicted by a federal grand jury on conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods charges. In addition, Jeremy Pauley, 41, of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, was charged by criminal information, and Candace Chapman Scott, of Little Rock, Arkansas, was previously indicted in the Eastern District of Arkansas.
Federal prosecutors allege a nationwide network of people bought and sold human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary.
The charges allege that Lodge stole organs and other parts of cadavers donated for medical research and education before their scheduled cremations.
Prosecutors claim in court paperwork that Lodge transported stolen remains from Boston to his home in Goffstown and made arrangements for sales via cellphone and social media.
Prosecutors said the charges carry a maximum penalty under federal law of 15 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
Both Cedric and Denise Lodge appeared in U.S. District Court in Concord Wednesday. They were released on personal recognizance, and will answer their charges in federal court in Pennsylvania.
Harvard Medical School released a statement Wednesday from George Q. Daley, dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Harvard University, and Edward M. Hundert, dean for Medical Education at Harvard Medical School, saying they are “appalled to learn that something so disturbing could happen on our campus.”
“The reported incidents are a betrayal of HMS and, most importantly, each of the individuals who altruistically chose to will their bodies to HMS through the Anatomical Gift Program to advance medical education and research,” the statement read.
“We are so very sorry for the pain this news will cause for our anatomical donors’ families and loved ones, and HMS pledges to engage with them during this deeply distressing time.”
School officials say they are examining their own records, particularly the logs showing when donor remains were sent to be cremated and when Lodge was on campus, in an effort to determine which donors may have been impacted.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office is attempting to identify victims and contact as many of the families affected as possible.
Anyone who believes they or a family member may have been affected by the charges is asked to contact the Victim and Witness Unit at usapam-victim.information@usdoj.gov or 717-614-4249.