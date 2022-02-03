A group of fishermen along with a corporation are accused of illegally selling more than 2.6 million pounds of Atlantic herring to fish dealers and “unpermitted buyers,” federal officials in Maine said.
The captains and crew of the F/V Western Sea ship, owned by Western Sea Inc., “sold substantially more” of their catch than reported to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and face 35 charges in total as a result, according to an indictment.
The five fishermen from Maine and one from New Hampshire are charged with conspiracy, mail fraud and obstruction of justice, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maine said in a Jan. 28 news release. They’re also accused of falsifying fishing records.
They “were paid directly by fish dealers and lobster vessel operators for the unreported herring,” between June 2016 and September 2019, according to court documents.
One of the accused fishermen, 75-year-old Glenn Robbins, of Maine, owns Western Sea Inc. and was named a captain of the F/V Western Sea ship in the indictment.
Others accused are Ethan Chase, 44, of New Hampshire and Maine fishermen Neil Herrick, 46, Andrew Banow, 35, Stephen Little, 56, and Jason Parent, 49, officials said.
McClatchy News has reached out to the attorney representing both Robbins and Chase for comment. Attorney information for the other defendants wasn’t immediately available.
Commercial fishing vessels operating in Atlantic herring fishery, such as the F/V Western Sea ship, “are required to comply with various reporting requirements” including a catch report that specifies when Atlantic herring was caught and how many pounds, the indictment explains. Additionally, a “Fishing Vessel Trip Report” must be completed when a single fishing trip is finished and mailed to the NOAA. Also, “dealer reports” must be submitted about fish bought.
The federal agency “relies upon accurate reports to set policies designed to ensure a sustainable fishery,” the news release said.
Between June 2016 and September 2019, the F/V Western Sea ship crew went on over 80 trips to fish for Atlantic herring in the Gulf of Maine region, according to the indictment.
“Atlantic herring (clupea harengus) is a small schooling fish that serves as primary bait fish for Maine’s lobster industry,” it notes.
NOAA Office of Law Enforcement Director James Landon said in a statement the alleged “unscrupulous and unlawful fishing” impacts “the economic benefit of law-abiding fishermen and fishing communities.”
“We will continue to help bring to justice those who are proven to have violated U.S. fishing laws and regulations, to help ensure the sustainability of our living marine resources while also maximizing economic benefit.”
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.