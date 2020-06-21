RUMFORD, Maine - An Errol man is facing charges of being a fugitive from justice and violating a court-ordered restraining order following a standoff with police in Maine Saturday.
Police in Rumford, Maine and the Oxford County Sheriff's Department arrested Matthew Middaugh, 36, of Errol, on he was communicating threats of violence with a gun to the victim in Berlin verbally and by text messages by phone from a home on East Bethel Road in Rumford.
According to Berlin police, Middaugh was allegedly planning on leaving the residence and going to New Hampshire to carry out his threats.
Berlin police warned Rumford officers they had dealt with Middaugh in the past on a number of occasions and considered him to be “aggressive, uncooperative, likely to run, and potentially armed and dangerous,” according to a Rumford police release.
Rumford police and Oxford County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Route 232 and the East Bethel Road in Rumford Corner village to begin a search for a black Honda CRV that police believed Middaugh was driving, and planning on using to carry out his threats. Middaugh’s vehicle was located in the driveway at 6 East Bethel Road, just beyond the intersection of Route 232, and a perimeter was established to contain him.
Police used a cruiser’s public address system to call out the occupants of 6 East Bethel Road, but only a male and female complied, who were determined to be the homeowners and renters and not Middaugh. Police confirmed Middaugh was still inside “intoxicated and refusing to come out,” according to a release. Rumford police said they believe Middaugh had been using drugs and may have had access to an air rifle inside the home.
Rumford Police Chief Tony Milligan requested additional resources from the Maine State Police Tactical Team, including a state police negotiator.
The negotiator made contact with Middaugh by cell phone and after an hour of discussions, the Errol man agreed to cooperate and exit the residence as ordered and gave himself up peacefully to police.
“It was the best possible outcome for the suspect as well as for the officers and the community,” said Rumford Police Chief Tony Milligan in a statement. “I am very pleased with the cooperation and teamwork from the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, the Mexico Police, the Maine State Police and the Rumford Fire Department who assisted with re-routing traffic during the standoff. Nobody was injured and no property was damaged. We remained patient to allow Middaugh to diffuse and consider his options while the negotiator convinced him to surrender.”
Middaugh was transported to the Oxford County Jail and held without bail on charges of being a fugitive from justice and creating a standoff with police. Additional charges of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, Class A (resulting from the drug seizure) are expected once testing of the suspected drugs has been completed.
Middaugh will remain in custody pending arraignment. If the court determines Middaugh is eligible for bail, extradition proceedings will be initiated and he will be transferred to authorities in New Hampshire to face a multitude of criminal charges.
No charges were brought against the homeowners and renters, police said.