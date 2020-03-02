CONCORD - Federal officials say a fugitive who skipped bail on charges he sexually assaulted a young teen was arrested by U.S. marshals early Monday in Maine.
Russell Shawn Martell Jr., 38, was named “fugitive of the week” by the New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force last week. He was arrested in Kittery, Maine by task force members who received a tip on his whereabouts, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Jeffrey White said in a release.
Martell was wanted on bail violations, stemming from a Rockingham County Superior Court case alleging seven counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault on a child under the age of thirteen. Martell was last known to be living in Franklin, but fled New Hampshire in violation of his conditions of bail.
An arrest warrant was issued by the Rockingham Superior Court on February 20, and officials requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in locating him, according to White.
A combination of several tips and investigations by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Maine that led investigators to a motel in the 70 block of Old Post Road in Kittery, Maine early Monday.
Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force from both New Hampshire and Maine located Martell at the motel, where he was arrested without incident. Martell was transported to the York County Jail, where he will be processed and held as a fugitive from justice on the outstanding Rockingham County arrest warrant.
“The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is a network of tenacious investigators who are around the nation and the world, that are dedicated to finding fugitives that must be brought to justice,” said Nick Willard, U.S. for the state of New Hampshire. “Mr. Martell’s case is a prime example of a fugitive that needed to be found and brought before the court.”