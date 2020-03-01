NH Fugitive Task Force seeks man wanted on bail violation

CONCORD - The New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force is searching for a fugitive who skipped bail on a sexual assault charge.
Russell Shawn Martell Jr., 38, was named “fugitive of the week” by the task force last week. According to a news release, Martell is wanted for violating his bail on a charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
Martell’s last known residence was in Franklin, according to the release. His current whereabouts are unknown and authorities ask anyone who sees someone resembling Martell to contact U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force at (603) 226-1632 or local police.