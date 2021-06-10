A New Hampshire man allegedly stole a car Wednesday in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, and tried to carjack another in Saco, Maine, before being fought off by a motorist he cut off in traffic, police said in a news release.
Police said Jeffery Lavery, 34, of Harrisville, forced his way into a house in Old Orchard Beach around 4 p.m. Wednesday, when a possible robbery was reported at a home on Saco Avenue. A man knocked on the door, then forced his way into the home and took keys belonging to the homeowner, police said.
A male who was home at the time fought with the intruder and stopped him from stealing the vehicle, police said.
Lavery allegedly ran from the scene and is suspected of assaulting a “male subject” a short time later on Evergreen Avenue while attempting to steal a motor scooter, police said. That attempt also proved unsuccessful, and Lavery again fled on foot.
Police said the same man confronted a man and woman at a home on Atlantic Avenue a short time later, took their keys and fled in their car to Saco, where he is suspected of attempting another carjacking.
Saco police reported an attempted carjacking located at 769 Portland Road involving what appeared to be the same man operating the vehicle reported stolen out of Old Orchard Beach.
When Saco police arrived, the driver of a Mercedes told police the suspect, identified by police as Lavery, cut him off in traffic and forced him from the vehicle.
Lavery got into the Mercedes, police said, but the driver pulled him from the car. Lavery then ran to the stolen car and fled, police said.
Lavery was later arrested by police in Wells, Maine, on two charges of robbery and one charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Police say the incidents remain under investigation and more charges are anticipated.
Lavery is being held at York County Jail pending his initial court appearance.