A Hudson man is facing charges in New York after police on Long Island claim he allegedly stole a fire department vehicle and left the scene of an accident he was involved in, officials said.

Jaime Alexander Brayton, 33, of Hudson was traveling westbound on the Long Island Expressway when he crashed the vehicle he was driving, disabling it, along with multiple other vehicles, at 6:26 p.m. Saturday in Yaphank, New York, police said in a news release.