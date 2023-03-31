An arrest warrant has been issued for a former Alle-Kiski Valley man accused of posing as a wealthy home buyer to try to scam a Richland Township family who agreed to sell their home and other property to him for $5.1 million.

Timothy Paul Bierly, 27, who previously lived along Dance Hall Road in Washington Township, Pennsylvania, was charged with felony counts of theft by deception, forgery and unlawful use of a computer along with a count of criminal attempt.