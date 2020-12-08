NEWBURY — A New Hampshire man who thought he was chatting online with a 14-year-old girl sent obscene photos of himself to an undercover Newbury police officer, according to Newburyport District Court records.
Dana M. Crickard, 31, of Rochester, N.H., was arraigned on Monday in the same courthouse and charged with sending obscene matter to a minor and distributing obscene matter.
Judge Allen Swan released him without bail but ordered him to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 who lives outside his home and not to use the Internet and social media. Crickard is due back in court on Jan. 25, for a pretrial hearing.
Newbury police Det. Sgt. Aaron Wojtkowski posed as a 14-year-girl as he scanned a "popular teen chat room" in August. He then posted an announcement that he was looking to chat with other users in the area.
"This chat room is often used as a means to sexually exploit children," Wojtkowski wrote in his report, leaving out the name of the chat room or service.
Almost immediately, Crickard sent Wojtkowski several messages saying he would like to chat and that he was from Rochester, N.H. After telling Wojtkowski he was 31, the detective told him he was "14."
"The target user's response was 'I know I like girls your age that OK with you?'" Wojtkowski wrote in his report.
Wojtkowski then directed Crickard to a social media site where the two began exchanging messages. Over the next few weeks, Crickard sent Wojtkowski more messages and asked if "she" could send him "illicit images" of herself.
On Aug. 18, Crickard sent Wojtkowski a photo of a male sexual organ believing Wojtkowski was a 14-year-girl, according to his report.
Days later, someone picked by Wojtkowski posed as a teen girl and had several video calls with Crickard.
Wojtkowski then obtained a search warrant to identify the user of the social media account. The search resulted in Wojtkowski learning Crickard's phone number and address. The detective then checked Crickard's driver's license photo with the photo he sent to Wojtkowski and determined they were the same person.
Further verification took place when the person posing as a teenage girl had another video call with Crickard. Wojtkowski captured a digital image of a call and compared it to Crickard's driver's license. Again, the two images matched.
By the end of October, Wojtkowski and a Rochester Police Department officer visited Crickard at his home. During the interview, he admitted to police that he sent two photos of his genitals of himself to Wojtkowski, according to the detective's report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com.
