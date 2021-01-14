CONCORD — A day after his arrest on charges connected to the storming of the U.S. Capitol last week, a Bridgewater man was ordered released from jail pending a hearing next week in Washington.
The FBI said law enforcement agents arrested Thomas Gallagher, 61, without incident the afternoon of Jan. 6. He faces two federal charges stemming from the assault on Capitol Hill by a pro-Trump crowd that disrupted congressional certification of the Electoral College results.
Wearing a red sweater, Gallagher appeared Thursday in federal court in Concord via a video link from the Cheshire County jail.
Prosecutors and his lawyer, federal public defender Jeff Levin, agreed that he be released, pending a video court hearing on Jan. 22 in U.S. District Court in Washington.
Before the video hearing, a nervous-looking Gallagher rubbed his face with his hands and picked at a spot on his hands.
The magistrate judge, Andrea Johnstone, accepted Gallagher’s application for a public defender. As a condition of his release, Gallagher is ordered to stay out of trouble and stay out of the District of Columbia.
According to an affidavit sworn by Capitol Police, Gallagher was among six people near the front of a crowd on the upper level of the Capitol Visitors Center near the door of the House Atrium last Wednesday.
In an affidavit, police describe the crowd moving in a disorderly fashion, making loud noises, kicking chairs and throwing and spraying unknown substances at police.
“In a loud and clear voice, Capitol Police Officers ordered the crowd to leave the building. The crowd did not comply, and instead responded by shouting and cursing at the Capitol Police Officers,” reads the affidavit.
The crowd refused police orders to leave, and Gallagher and five others were taken into custody. They were later issued citations to appear at the District of Columbia Superior Court.
The six face federal charges of entering a restricted building or grounds and impeding or disrupting government business.
Gallagher was taken into custody on Jan. 6 but then released. The following day, a federal judge signed a warrant against him. He was arrested in Bridgewater, the FBI said.