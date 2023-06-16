impersonator

Brendon L. Douglas, of Hooksett, New Hampshire, appears Friday before Judge William F. Mazanec III in Greenfield, Mass., District Court where his bail was set at $3,000 with conditions after authorities brought 11 charges against Douglas on Wednesday.

A New Hampshire man faces several charges after police in Bernardston say they found him driving a decommissioned police cruiser and wearing a tactical vest, a worn-out badge and several weapons, including a Smith & Wesson handgun holstered to his hip.

