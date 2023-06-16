A New Hampshire man faces several charges after police in Bernardston say they found him driving a decommissioned police cruiser and wearing a tactical vest, a worn-out badge and several weapons, including a Smith & Wesson handgun holstered to his hip.
At a dangerousness hearing for Brendon L. Douglas, of Hooksett, New Hampshire, Judge William F. Mazanec III of Greenfield District Court set a bail at $3,000 with conditions after authorities brought 11 charges against Douglas on Wednesday.
Douglas, 21, is charged with three counts of carrying a dangerous weapon, and one count each of driving with an unregistered, uninsured, and unlicensed motor vehicle.
Additional charges include one count of carrying a loaded firearm without a license; a felony charge for use of body armor; possession of ammunition without a firearms certificate; possession of a large capacity firearm; and impersonating an officer.
Several of the counts are felony-level charges and could be reviewed for an indictment, which would transfer the case to Franklin County Superior Court.
He has been held at Franklin County Correctional Center since his arrest on Tuesday. Douglas pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Wednesday.
On Friday, he only spoke once when he said “Yes, sir” after the judge asked if he understood the conditions of his bail. Those conditions include he does not commit new crimes, does not possess any weapons, and he does not drive a car until his license is reinstated.
Douglas’s defense attorney argued that he is self-employed for the security company he founded and that he never meant to drive into Massachusetts in the first place. His attorney, Chrisiant Bracken, told Mazanec that Douglas had recently accepted a security job at a camp for disabled children in Washington state and mistakenly drove into Massachusetts after missing his exit on Interstate 91 South.
Bernardston police arrested Douglas on Tuesday evening and shared photographs of the decommissioned black-and-white police cruiser and its overhead lights activated. Police also posted a photograph with a black tactical vest, a handgun, knives and handcuffs.
At Friday’s dangerousness hearing, a prosecutor from the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office drew attention to those weapons and stated that Douglas has a history of impersonating a police officer in New Hampshire.
“The defendant has been stopped by the fact that he’s been seen driving around with emergency lights on while the defendant is not a police officer,” Assistant District Attorney Aidan Lanciani said. “He’s been given citations for this several times.”
Lanciani said that New Hampshire police have previously stopped Douglas three times for driving with the lights activated on his car. Judge Mazanec also noted that Douglas appears to be out on a suspended 30-day jail sentence.
Bracken argued that New Hampshire police arrested Douglas due to outstanding warrants related due to driving with a suspended registration and that all the weapons found on Douglas during his recent arrest in Hooksett on Feb. 8 were legal there.
“There’s no suggestion here that at any point in that interaction, the officer had any concerns about the weapons that he had, again, legally in New Hampshire or what he was wearing,” Bracken said. “This is a person who works security. Certainly, some of the things when I see a security officer, they’re wearing and carrying a lot of the same things as a police officer. That doesn’t mean that they’re impersonating one.”
Why did Bernardston police arrest Douglas?
In a police report prepared by Officer Jordan Zukowski of the Bernardston Police Department, he wrote that he noticed a Ford Crown Victoria with a push bar and light bar attached identically to a police cruiser on Tuesday night.
He saw the car near Church Street around 11:35 p.m. driving slowly and at first glance it appeared to be a law enforcement vehicle. Zukowski ran a query on the car’s plates and found that its registration was canceled.
The Ford pulled into a Sunoco station and Zukowski turned his lights on. “Hey man, how’s it going?” Douglas reportedly asked, according to the police report.
Zukowski noticed numerous tools, a hatchet and a speaker box in the backseat. He saw Douglas wearing a tactical, load-bearing vest and it appeared to be rifle plated. “This type of vest is common among law enforcement,” Zukowski wrote. He also noticed a radio with a shoulder microphone and the handles of three knives sticking out of a pouch near the left side of his chest.
“In the front seat of the car, on the passenger seat I observed a black helmet, in a style typically worn by law enforcement in tactical situations,” Zukowski wrote.
When Zukowski asked Douglas where he was headed, Douglas reportedly said to a job in Washington state. Douglas reportedly told Zukowski that he had a gun and that he was not a member of law enforcement but a security guard.
When asked about why he wore all the tactical gear, Douglas “stated that there is a lot of violence in Manchester, N.H., and when he travels, he gets nervous that he will run into trouble so he travels with his gear on.”
Police from Northfield eventually arrived for backup and a search of the car did not produce any suitcases or clothing, according to Zukowski, sowing doubts about the cross-country trip. More knives, tools and a whip were found in the car.
“He was told that looking like an officer could make him a target, but he believes that wearing the armor keeps him safe when dealing with the public,” Zukowski wrote. “Douglas’ view on the matter, his history with similar events in New Hampshire, and the totality of circumstances caused me to be concerned that his behavior would continue.”
Police placed Douglas under arrest and set his bail at $25,000 prior to his dangerousness hearing on Friday.
Prosecution focuses on a note found in Douglas’s tactical vest
During Friday’s hearing, Assistant District Attorney Lanciani argued that a note found on Douglas showed he posed a risk to the community if released on bail.
The note reads: “If you find this call Jack” with a phone number and “Tell him to let Aimee know what happened to me then call my dad and tell him what happened.”
In a supplemental report by Bernardston Police Department Officer Thomas Chabot, he wrote that the note was “very concerning given his history and the nature of arrest.”
In court, Lanciani brought up those concerns.
“We don’t know why the defendant had a note of this nature that appears to be suicidal or if something were to happen to him,” Lanciani said. “The underlying facts here are very serious, given all of the weapons that were found. The concerning behavior of impersonating law enforcement, who clearly has access to dangerous weapons, access to police gear, and the note indicates that essentially the defendant has nothing to lose.”
Bracken challenged the idea that Douglas is suicidal. She explained that he has carried the note in his pocket for the last year as an emergency contact note.
“This isn’t something that is a declaration of suicide or nothing to lose,” Bracken said. “Before we all had cell phones in our pockets, lots of people had a note in their wallet saying who to contact in case of an emergency.”
Douglas is due back in court on July 14.