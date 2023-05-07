A Canterbury man has agreed to plead guilty in connection with an armed robbery of a bank on Martha’s Vineyard last fall.
Around 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 17, 2022, three masked men ran into the Rockland Trust bank in Tisbury, Mass. The men were wearing gloves and had handguns, according to a news release.
Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, was arrested during a traffic stop in New Haven, Connecticut, according to a news release from the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.
Multiple agencies, including Mass. State Police, Tisbury police, New Haven police and the FBI, took part in the arrest.
Johnson was charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm.
According to court documents, on the morning of Nov. 17, 2022, Johnson and two other men — Tevin Porter and Miquel Antonio Jones — allegedly forced their way through the back door of Rockland Trust, armed with at least two semi-automatic handguns and wearing dark-colored clothing and white masks that resembled an elderly man with exaggerated facial features.
Once inside Rockland Trust, one of the individuals allegedly held a gun to the head of one of the bank employees, forced the worker to open the bank’s vault and took roughly $39,100. The staff members of Rockland Trust were bound with duct tape and plastic zip ties while those accused of robbing the bank searched their belongings and demanded one of their cars, U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins’s office says.
Court documents claim Jones, Porter and Johnson left the bank in an employee’s car, drove to Manuel Correllus F. State Forest, abandoned the vehicle in a parking lot and fled in another vehicle that had been left there to use in their escape.
Federal prosecutors say Johnson and Jones drove to a farm on the island with the tools that had been used during the bank robbery. At the farm, two guns allegedly used in the robbery were found buried in a hole in the ground. Authorities claim the remaining equipment used to rob Rockland Trust, including the plastic masks, were discovered burned.
Johnson signed a plea agreement saying he would plead guilty to conspiracy to commit armed bank robbery and armed bank robbery and aiding and abetting, according to documents filed in Boston federal court.
In exchange, prosecutors recommended a reduced sentence.
Federal prosecutors recommend a prison sentence at the low end of the federal sentencing guideline of 7 to 10 years, 36 months of supervised release, a fine and restitution of the amount stolen.