CONCORD - A Brentwood man was found guilty of possessing hand grenades following a week-long jury trial, the first such trial held in federal court in New Hampshire since court operations were suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, prosecutors said Monday.
Daniel Musso, 56, was found guilty on Friday of four counts of receiving and possessing unregistered firearms (fragmentation grenades) and one count of receiving explosive material, U.S. Atty. Scott Murray said in a statement.
Musso made several attempts to obtain ammunition and military weapons and explosives in 2015, prosecutors said. After he told a firearms dealer about his quest, the FBI arranged for Musso to speak with an undercover agent, who told Musso about the hand grenades.
Musso said he was part of a group seeking to bring forth the “original constitution” and that he and several associates were looking to acquire military weapons and explosives to “take our country back,” prosecutors said.
Musso was arrested in 2016 after purchasing four military hand grenades from an undercover agent in Seabrook.
Hand grenades are unlawful to possess unless they are registered under the National Firearms Act. Musso argued the grenades weren’t destructive devices because the FBI had made their fuses inoperable for safety purposes in the undercover operation.
A district judge agreed with Musso, but the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit reversed that decision, clearing the way for a jury trial.
Musso was taken into custody after the verdict Friday. A sentencing date has yet to be set.
The trial was the first jury trial conducted in U.S. District Court in New Hampshire since court operations were limited in response to the pandemic in March. The court adopted a series of health and safety protocols for the jury and all other participants in the trial. Those in the courtroom wore masks, maintained social distancing, and took other steps to limit the risk of virus exposure and transmission.
“I am grateful to the members of the jury who agreed to perform their important civic duty during this challenging time,” said Murray in a statement. “The jury’s dedication to justice ensured that this defendant received a fair trial despite the difficulties presented by the current pandemic. The defendant’s frightening efforts to obtain military hand grenades posed a substantial risk to public safety.”
“Daniel Musso bought four grenades and asked our undercover agent to illegally sell him additional military grade weapons and explosives as part of a frightening plan to defend his version of what our government should be,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. “If it were not for the concerned citizen who caught wind of his plan and came forward to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, these deadly weapons could have ended up in the wrong hands.”