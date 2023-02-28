SALISBURY, Mass. — A New Hampshire man was found guilty of assault and battery of a person over 60 by a Newburyport (Mass.) District Court jury and sentenced to six months in jail, according to court records.

Douglas Grant, 57, of Hampton, N.H., was sentenced on Feb. 16 to 18 months behind bars but saw all but six months suspended for 2 1/2 years while on probation.