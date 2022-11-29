MERRIMAC, Mass. — A New Hampshire man was sentenced to a year in jail after admitting he broke into two parked cars in 2020.
Christopher Barry, 33, of Hampton pleaded guilty to breaking into a car during the daytime for a felony and misdemeanor breaking and entering during his appearance Nov. 21 in Newburyport (Mass.) District Court.
He also pleaded guilty to attempting to commit a crime, two counts of larceny under $1,200 and unlawful possession of fireworks. A malicious destruction to a motor vehicle charge was dismissed. Most of his sentence has already been served, with Barry spending 286 days behind bars, according to court records.
During the same court appearance, Barry was sentenced to two years of probation for a drugged driving charge related to an arrest in Salisbury, Mass., in February.
He was also charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and possession of a Class E substance (two counts). The driving with a suspended license offense saw Barry sentenced to a year in jail but all jail time was suspended for two years while on probation.
Barry was sentenced to six months in jail for the drug charges with all time already served. He lost his driver’s license for 90 days, according to court records.
Salisbury police officer Jayson Davis responded to a Main Street gas station on Feb. 4 about 3:30 a.m. for a medical emergency involving a Chevy Silverado stopped at the entrance and its driver slumped over the truck’s central console.
Davis knocked on the window, causing Barry to wake up. After asking Barry to put the truck into park and shut it off several times, he finally did so. Barry appeared under the influence of drugs and Davis quickly spotted a needle and numerous bloody napkins in the truck.
Davis also learned there were several warrants for Barry’s arrest, prompting the officer to handcuff him. A search of Barry resulted in Davis finding a white powdery substance believed to be heroin, marijuana and six pills later identified as gabapentin, according to Davis’ report.
During booking, Barry admitted he took drugs prior to getting into the truck but denied using the needles, saying he had just purchased the truck and the needles were inside when he picked it up. Also during booking, Barry went “on the nod” for about 30 seconds and “slumped forward on the booking bench,” Davis wrote in his report.
Barry attempted to steal a red Mercury Sable parked on First Avenue on July 19, 2020, according to Merrimac police records.
After breaking into the car, he damaged the steering column and ignition in an attempt to start the vehicle. He also stole several small items from the Sable. About the same time, he broke into a blue Chevrolet Impala and took small items as well.
“It should further be noted that Christopher has a lengthy criminal history in Massachusetts and New Hampshire with multiple larceny, receiving stolen property and possession of controlled substance charges,” Merrimac police officer Robert Coppola wrote in his report.