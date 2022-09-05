SALISBURY, Massachusetts — A New Hampshire man charged with attempted murder in July saw that offense dropped Friday, but was sentenced to 18 months in jail for trying to strangle an acquaintance with a bath towel at a local motel.

Thomas F. Rago, 50, of Brentwood pleaded guilty to strangulation/suffocation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and threatening to commit a crime during his appearance in Newburyport District Court. A trespassing charge was also dropped as part of his plea deal.