AMESBURY, Massachusetts — Roughly eight months after being found slumped over in his car in the midst of a drug overdose, a New Hampshire man was sentenced to a year's probation for driving while under the influence of drugs and drug possession, according to Newburyport District Court records.

While on probation, 59-year-old David T. Porter of Hampton must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, undergo a substance abuse evaluation, and pay $600 in fees and fines. He also lost his driver's license for 90 days.