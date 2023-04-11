SALISBURY, Massachusetts — A New Hampshire motorist was ordered to pay another driver $25,000 in restitution after damaging her car following a crash on Elm Street in August.
The dollar figure order by Newburyport District Court Judge Richard Mori on Thursday was part of a plea deal that dropped assault with a dangerous weapon (car) and criminal harassment charges against Nicholas Purdy of Brentwood.
Purdy, 20, saw a reckless operation of a motor vehicle charge continued without a finding for six months. He was found not responsible for speeding and a state highway traffic violation, according to court records.
Then-Salisbury police Officer Juan Guillermo learned that Purdy had been tracking the driver, who he knew personally, through her iPhone for roughly two days.
Purdy, according to an eyewitness, was driving east on Elm Street on Aug. 5 at 2:20 p.m. when he slammed into the back of her Ford Mustang with his Oldsmobile, forcing her to strike the car in front of her.
The driver of the third car saw Purdy and the victim get out of their cars and yell at each other in a manner that suggested they knew each other.
When Guillermo spoke to the victim, she asked the officer to "get him away from me please," he wrote in his report.
Purdy told Guillermo that he had been speeding and failed to slow down in time to avoid a collision. Purdy added that he had been "emotional and angry" at the time of the crash.
The driver of the third car told Guillermo that he slowed down to turn into the Sunoco gas station when he was hit by the Mustang.
Guillermo spoke to the victim again and she told the officer that "for the last two days, he had been utilizing the shared location feature to follow her everywhere she goes. Yesterday, she drove to Dunkin Donuts in Seabrook and saw Nicholas pull into the parking lot," Guillermo wrote in his report.
She also told the officer that before the crash, Purdy had sent her a text saying he was following her as she was driving.
The victim said she did not believe Purdy intentionally rammed into her, saying his car was old with bad brakes.
"She told me he was driving so fast and close to the rear of her vehicle that he most likely did not have enough space or time to stop without colliding against the rear of her vehicle," Guillermo said, adding that the victim was transported to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport for treatment.
Guillermo spoke to Purdy one last time and told him that his actions while driving placed the public and the victim in danger, and he would issue him a court summons, according to his report.