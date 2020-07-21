A 37-year-old Claremont man was sentenced Tuesday to 41 months in prison after what authorities are calling a botched drug deal in Vermont.
Vermont's Chief U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford sentenced Ira Flowers for his possession of a 9mm semi-automatic pistol after having been convicted of multiple felonies.
Testimony at the sentencing hearing established that Flowers brought the pistol in January 2019 to the Holiday Inn in Springfield, Vt., where Flowers met with three others to exchange thousands of dollars for bulk marijuana and THC-infused products.
"A struggle ensued during the drug transaction, and Flowers was stabbed in the neck, shot once in the leg (with the pistol he unlawfully possessed), and left in the hotel hallway bleeding profusely from his wounds," a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Vermont states. "A search of the hotel room by the Vermont State Police resulted in the seizure of the 9mm pistol unlawfully possessed by Flowers, as well as a single 9mm casing."
Authorities said Flowers has an extensive criminal record, including prior convictions for the sale of a controlled substance, violating a protective order, narcotic possession, assault, driving, under the influence, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and theft of a firearm.
Crawford also sentenced Flowers to two years of supervised release to follow his imprisonment.
Vermont U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan said the case "highlights the extraordinary risk and harm that results from prohibited persons carrying firearms and from the mix of guns and the drug trade."