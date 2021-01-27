A Seabrook man is facing criminal and civil rights charges after he allegedly shouted racial slurs at a Black family, then threatened to spray one of the victims with gasoline and burn him.
John Doran, 61, of Seabrook, was indicted earlier this week by a Rockingham County grand jury for criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening and simple assault, according to court documents. In addition, Doran is now facing a civil penalty for violating the Civil Rights Act, according to a complaint brought forward by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.
The charges stem from an incident on July 29, 2020, where authorities allege Doran shouted racial slurs at a Black family from Springfield, Mass., who had stopped at a gas station at routes 1A and 286 in Seabrook after a day at the beach.
According to court documents, Doran shouted at the victim as their vehicle passed by, “Go back to Africa, n-----” and “You’re not getting any gas here n-----.”
When the victim exited their vehicle in response, authorities said Doran continued to shout racial slurs.
“During this interaction, the defendant brandished the gas nozzle at (the victim) and threatened to spray (the victim) with gasoline,” court documents state. “The defendant told (the victim) to ‘back the f- — up n--- — before I burn the f- — out of you.’ (The victim) feared for his safety and believed that the defendant intended to harm him.”
According to court documents, while leaving the gas station officials claim Doran shouted, “F- — you, n-----s,” and “Wait till I get back, you better not be here.”
Doran faces a fine of up to $5,000 for violating the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act, in addition to possible prison time if convicted of the criminal charges,
Doran is scheduled to be arraigned on the criminal charges Feb. 19 in Rockingham Superior Court.