BOSTON — An employee of a Canadian-based telecommunications company has agreed to plead guilty to stealing more than $1.4 million in computer equipment while working at the company's former Chelmsford office, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins' office.

Tod Erickson, 60, of Londonderry, who worked as an information technology manager for EXFO Service Assurance, formerly located on Billerica Road in Chelmsford, will enter guilty pleas in federal court to wire fraud and filing a false tax return.