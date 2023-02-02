New Hampshire police chiefs are condemning as “indefensible and appalling” the actions of five police officers that led to the death of a 29-year-old man in Memphis, Tennessee.

NH Association of Chiefs of Police logo

In a letter addressed to “Granite State citizens” released on Thursday, the New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police offered condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols, who died on Jan. 10, three days after he was beaten by the Memphis officers after a nighttime traffic stop. The letter bluntly referred to Nichols’ death as “murder.”

Download PDF A Statement from the NHACOP on the Murder of Tyre Nicholas