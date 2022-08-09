DANVERS, Mass. — A New Hampshire restaurant owner was spared any jail time and will pay back just a portion of what he took from customers who thought they were getting a deal on luxury vehicles, under the terms of a plea agreement accepted Monday by a Salem Superior Court judge.

Robert Pagliarulo, Jr., 53, of Kingston, New Hampshire, who runs Saddle Up Saloon and The Clam Bar, is also obligated under the deal to testify against his co-defendant, Elvis Francois of Miami — if Francois ever turns up.