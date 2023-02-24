Portsmouth police released this surveillance image of a suspect they are looking for after several buildings in downtown Portsmouth, including a synagogue, were spray painted with hate symbols. The graffiti included hate symbols and swastikas, according to officials. Anyone with information or video surveillance cameras in those areas was asked to contact Portsmouth Detective Sergeant McCarthy at 603-616-7656.
Swastikas and other graffiti were spray-painted on 13 buildings in Portsmouth overnight Tuesday, including Cup of Joe Coffee Bar on Market Street. The restaurant is owned by the city’s assistant mayor, who is Black.
The state Department of Safety is urging New Hampshire residents and visitors to be “vigilant” this weekend, after white supremacist groups posted online messages referencing a “national day of hate” on Saturday.
The agency stressed that it has received no information regarding any “credible threats or scheduled events” in New Hampshire.
Nonetheless, safety officials are asking people to exercise increased awareness, and to immediately report any suspicious activity by calling 911.
Similar warnings have gone out from law enforcement agencies around the country.
The warning here comes in a week that numerous businesses in Portsmouth, including a synagogue, were targeted with graffiti. State and local authorities launched a hate-crimes investigation after more than a dozen downtown buildings were spray-painted with swastikas and other symbols of hate early Tuesday morning.
In response to the nationwide warnings, the Anti-Defamation League issued a statement Friday, asking “supporters and allies to join us in sharing a message of unity against antisemitism and hate by sharing with their online community that they will not back down and not be intimidated by extremists.”