NH surgeon charged with sexual assaulting patient in office

By Paul Feely
Union Leader Staff

Jan 25, 2023
Jan 25, 2023
Updated 17 min ago

Claremont police have arrested an orthopedic surgeon at Valley Regional Hospital on charges of sexual assault against a patient, officials said in a news release.

Dr. Thomas Marks, 70, of Newbury, is charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault, attempt to commit aggravated felonious sexual assault and two counts of sexual assault.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on Sullivan Superior Court.

Claremont police say the arrest follows an investigation that began in mid-December when a patient reported to them she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Dr. Marks during an office visit.

Marks was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at his Elm Street office, officials said.

Valley Regional Hospital is cooperating with the investigation and an official report to the New Hampshire Board of Medicine is expected, Claremont police said in a release.

The Sullivan County Attorney's Office and Claremont police said their investigation remains ongoing. Further charges are anticipated, officials said.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Claremont Police Detective Sgt. Joshua Peavey at 603-542-7010 or jpeavey@claremontnh.com.