CONCORD - A New Hampshire state trooper has resigned and forfeited his certification as a police officer in the Granite State, following an investigation into allegations he may have falsified information on a lab report during a drug-related search in Madison earlier this year.
Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald announced Monday an investigation has been completed into allegations made against former state trooper James Callahan. On February 20, state police reported to the Attorney General’s Office an allegation that Callahan may have engaged in criminal conduct in connection with a January 4, 2020, incident in Madison. Specifically, while on-duty and conducting an investigation, Callahan is alleged to have falsified date information on a DSSP 20 Lab Transmittal Form.
“That allegation was thoroughly investigated and reviewed by the Office of the Attorney General,” MacDonald said in a statement. “During the course of the investigation, evidence was also discovered that Mr. Callahan had made false statements in a portion of his official report concerning the Madison investigation. In particular, Mr. Callahan had not been truthful about where a K-9 drug-detection search had occurred.”
Prosecutors said that case, State v. Timothy Owen, remains pending in the Carroll County Superior Court, where the defendant is charged with counts of reckless conduct and criminal mischief. No drug charges were filed, officials said.
Based on its investigation, the Attorney General’s Office announced it determined there is probable cause to bring two charges of unsworn falsification (RSA 641:3), both misdemeanor offenses, against Callahan.
“However, because of the defenses available to Mr. Callahan stemming from inconsistencies in witness statements and reports, the Office of the Attorney General concluded that the State would have difficulty prevailing at trial in this matter,” said MacDonald in a statement.
Instead, MacDonald announced Callahan agreed to resign from his position as a state trooper effective July 14, agreed to forfeit his certification as a police officer in New Hampshire, and has agreed not to seek recertification in the future.
In exchange, MacDonald said, the Attorney General’s Office agreed it will not bring charges against Callahan.
The Attorney General’s Office will keep a file on this matter open for a period of two years to monitor Callahan’s adherence to the terms and conditions of the agreement, at which time the office will close the matter with no further action.
“In the event Mr. Callahan does not abide by the terms of the agreement, the Office of the Attorney General may bring forward the criminal charges against Mr. Callahan,” MacDonald said in a statement.
No further action will be taken at this time, state prosecutors said.