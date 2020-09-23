A New Hampshire woman was arrested Tuesday in Hawaii for violating the state's 14-day mandatory travel quarantine, officials said.
Natalie Pritchett Haley, 34, of Landaff was arrested by special agents from the Attorney General’s Office Investigations Division, according to information provided by the Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center.
Hawaii requires a mandatory 14-day quarantine, which begins the day visitors arrive.
Employees at a Waikiki hotel reported seeing the woman leaving her room with her husband after she arrived in Honolulu on Saturday. According to a release from the Joint Information Center, Haley’s husband is in the military and “lied on her behalf.”
Officials said Haley’s husband had completed the mandatory 14-day quarantine.
Haley's husband told hotel staff that since they had been reported to state health officials, they would check out the following day.
Haley was arrested at the hotel and charged. Her bail was set at $2,000.