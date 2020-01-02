WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. — The Danbury, N.H., woman who stabbed her ex-boyfriend when he told her he was leaving to go back with his wife will spend at least a year in prison after pleading guilty to charges in the Vermont Windsor County District Court.
Amanda Zanis, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated domestic assault, one count of obstruction, and one out of violating a court order, according to court records.
The plea agreement she entered will have her serve a minimum one year for the September stabbing, with a maximum of eight years; one to five years for the obstruction for allegedly trying to get the victim to lie about the case; and three to six months for the violation of the court order to not contact the victim at all. All the sentences are running concurrently, according to court records.
She was charged last month with 90 counts of contempt of court for contacting the victim from the Vermont jail where she has been held since she was arrested on a warrant in October.
She was originally charged with attempted murder and aggravated domestic assault for the September stabbing that took place in a Norwich, Vt., apartment she shared with the victim, according to the affidavit filed in court.
Zanis, who has a reported history of violence and assaults, was arrested in New Hampshire in October on a warrant charging her with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree aggravated domestic assault, according to an affidavit written by Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson.
