A New Hampshire woman pleaded guilty Thursday to texting threats to Monica Palmer, the chairwoman of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers in Michigan, following the 2020 presidential election and sending photos of a bloody mutilated female body.

Katelyn Jones, 25, a former Olivet, Michigan, resident who lives in Epping, faces up to 10 years in federal prison and will be sentenced July 11 in federal court in Detroit.