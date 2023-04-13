NH woman slammed into Methuen home after huffing, say police By Rick Sobey Boston Herald Apr 13, 2023 Apr 13, 2023 Updated 29 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A New Hampshire woman who drove into a Methuen home Wednesday afternoon was under the influence of drugs while behind the wheel, according to police.The 31-year-old Kingston woman is now a repeat offender, as she will face charges of operating under the influence of drugs (second offense), marked lanes violation, and speeding.Methuen Police received a 911 call at around 1:35 p.m., for a vehicle striking a building at 91 Broadway St.A Volvo station wagon had slammed into a home and caused its front porch to collapse. Two bicycles that were parked next to the building were also destroyed.The driver was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.Police at the scene determined that the woman was allegedly huffing and blacked out before the crash.Police could not immediately release the woman’s name on Wednesday because she went to the hospital and has not been booked yet.Methuen Police will summon her to court at a later date.Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Biden administration declares fentanyl-xylazine mix an 'emerging threat' Trial begins in Vt. for man accused of abducting, raping woman from Manchester mall Feds break up plot that stole hundreds of catalytic converters from NH, Mass US Attorney: Pastor stole approximately $130K from Barrington church Ex-speaker, AG oppose earlier parole legislation Manchester leaders launch Child Abuse Prevention Month +4 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Two charged in connection with reported mail theft in several NH communities $5,000 reward for man wanted for Manchester, Goffstown shootings Deadly shooting outside New Boston Space Force site was justified, AG says One in custody after Brentwood man stabbed multiple times Florida man arrested for dragging trooper while fleeing Alexandria man charged with animal cruelty after more than 30 goats, sheep rescued Mass. search related to Harmony Montgomery case Salem, Mass. police arrest Haverhill man wanted in Hampstead Investigators identify victim shot and killed in Manchester NH man ordered to pay $25K to motorist was tracking victim via iPhone say police Request News Coverage