A New Hampshire woman is suing the Bellows Falls, Vt., Police Department claiming that she was sexually harassed by the chief and a sergeant when she worked as a dispatcher.
Alisha Beam, of Acworth, N.H., filed the lawsuit this week in the United States District Court in Rutland, Vt., claiming that while she worked as a dispatcher she was sexually harassed by now former Police Chief Ronald Lake, and harassed by Sgt. Mario Checci, and that the town management failed to protect her from the abuse.
Beam claims that she reported the abuse to the municipal manager but she was eventually forced to resign.
Bellows Falls is a village in the town of Rockingham that has a distinct village government, but which shares services with the town. Municipal Manager Wendy Harrison declined to comment when reached Thursday.
Beam’s lawsuit, written by her attorney Norman Watts, claims that Lake molested her while she was on the job, frequently made sexually explicit comments, and sent her sexually explicit text messages. Lake retired at the start of the month.
Checci allegedly engaged in harassment of Beam, refusing to tell her when he was not on duty and making up lies about ongoing criminal cases, making it difficult for her to do her job, according to the lawsuit. Beam’s lawsuit states that Checci’s refusal to sign in with dispatchers meant that other officers on duty would not be safe, as she didn’t know who was available for backup on calls. Checci also allegedly made derogatory comments about her, and lied about her to other people, according to the lawsuit.
Last month, Checci was investigated by the Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office in Brattleboro over accusations he tipped off the subject of a pending warrant. Checci was cleared of wrongdoing in the investigation, according to a statement released last month by Windham County State’s Attorney Tracy Kelly Shriver.
Beam’s lawsuit claims that she brought all of the alleged abuse to the attention of Harrison, but the abuse continued until Beam was forced to resign.
Beam’s lawsuit does not specify a damage she is seeking, but indicates the award will be more than $100,000.