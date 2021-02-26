NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A New Hampshire woman charged with being drunk when she flattened a utility pole, knocking out power to a home for several days last year, was close to reaching a plea deal with an Essex County prosecutor on Thursday that would see her pay more than $4,000 in restitution.
Mary L. McMenemy, 51, of Hampton was arrested Feb. 2, 2020 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and vandalism of property.
McMenemy was intoxicated when she crashed her Mazda sport utility vehicle into a High Street utility pole owned by National Grid, according to Newburyport police.
After taking out the bottom half of the pole, she drove onto a lawn before the car stopped.
The crash occurred near the entrance to the Newburyport Senior Community Center. No injuries were reported.
More than a year later, her attorney, Edward O'Reilly, was in Newburyport District Court on Thursday about to resolve the matter with Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy. McMenemy was not in the courtroom, instead appearing via videoconference.
Kennedy told Judge William Martin that when McMenemy hit the pole, it not only forced National Grid to replace it but to perform underground work as well. That resulted in a nearby home being without power for several days. The crash also damaged two private properties, resulting in Kennedy asking McMenemy to pay more than $4,100 in restitution.
O'Reilly said his client would hand over whatever she was legally obligated to pay but appeared to dispute Kennedy's dollar figure.
When told by both Kennedy and O'Reilly that they would be unable to resolve the restitution matter as part of the plea deal, Martin decided to halt the proceedings. Instead, Martin scheduled both the plea deal and a restitution hearing for April 12.
