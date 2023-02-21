New Hampshire Public Radio, whose 2018 podcast about the discovery of four bodies at Bear Brook State Park won praise from critics, launched a second Bear Brook podcast this week.
The more recent podcast, which the station dubs Bear Brook Season 2: A True Crime Story, has nothing to do with the topic of the first season: the death of three girls and a young woman, all believably at the hands of serial killer Terry Rasmussen, also known as Robert Evans.
Season 2 deals with the 1988 murder of Bow resident Sharon Johnson and the subsequent conviction of Jason Carroll.
Johnson, who was 7 1/2 months pregnant, was found stabbed to death at a Bedford construction site, according to Union Leader news archives. Prosecutors believed that Johnson's husband paid Carroll and Anthony Pfaff, both from New Boston, to murder his wife.
A jury found Pfaff innocent of murder. Carroll and Pfaff refused to testify against Johnson, and prosecutors dropped charges against him.
Carroll, who at one point confessed to the murder, has long claimed his innocence and maintains his confession was coerced by police, according to Bear Brook promotional material.
"More than 30 years later, is it possible to get to the truth?" promotional material reads. Carroll will be eligible for parole in about 6 1/2 years.
NHPR reporter Jason Moon, who produced the original Bear Brook podcast, is the host of Season 2.