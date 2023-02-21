New Hampshire Public Radio, whose 2018 podcast about the discovery of four bodies at Bear Brook State Park won praise from critics, launched a second Bear Brook podcast this week.

The more recent podcast, which the station dubs Bear Brook Season 2: A True Crime Story, has nothing to do with the topic of the first season: the death of three girls and a young woman, all believably at the hands of serial killer Terry Rasmussen, also known as Robert Evans.