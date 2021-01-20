The wife of imprisoned conservative activist Jerry DeLemus said she "cried for a couple of minutes" when she learned that Donald Trump had not pardoned her husband for crimes associated with the Bundy ranch standoff in 2014.
Susan DeLemus, a New Hampshire state representative, said several notable Republicans had been advocating for a pardon or sentence commutation for her husband, a Marine Corp veteran. She said DeLemus' case got to Trump, and a pardon was under consideration.
“There are many people very surprised and upset about it, including myself," DeLemus said. “I cried for a couple of minutes.”
With only hours left in his presidency, Trump issued 74 pardons and 70 sentence commutations.
Many New Hampshire Trump supporters -- including state Republican National Committeeman Chris Ager, state Republican Party chair Chair Stephen Stepanek, New Hampshire House Speaker Sherman Packard, and Reps. Al Baldasaro and Fred Doucette -- had signed a petition supporting a pardon, according to the NH Journal website.
The FBI arrested DeLemus in March 2016, and he eventually accepted a plea bargain that called for him to spend seven years and 3 months in prison on conspiracy and extortion charges.
The standoff involved rancher Cliven Bundy, his sons and supporters who instituted an armed standoff over cattle grazing on federal land in Nevada. Two years ago, a federal judge threw out cases against Bundy and co-defendants and rebuked prosecutors for withholding evidence during the trial.
DeLemus is not scheduled for release until May 2022. His wife said he took the plea bargain when his lawyer warned him about a much stiffer sentence if the case went to trial.
"The only conscience you can find when it comes to the justice system is the jury, and Jerry didn't get before a jury," Susan said.